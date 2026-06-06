PM Modi Hails 7.7% GDP Growth As Sign Of India’s Strong Economic Foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India’s 7.7% GDP growth for 2025-26 reflects a strong economic foundation, enabling the country to manage itself amid global turbulence through the collective effort of its 140 crore citizens. He emphasised that India remains the fastest growing major economy.

India’s GDP expanded 7.8% in the January-March quarter, Modi noted, speaking at an event in Daman where he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2,970 crore and a new airport terminal. “The figures before me are truly heartening, and I want to share this happiness with all of you,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Against the backdrop of the three-month-old West Asia conflict affecting global energy supplies, Modi asserted that India is navigating the crisis effectively due to sustained reforms, rapid infrastructure growth, and efforts for the welfare of the poor.

He assured citizens that India will continue progressing with determination on the path of reform, performance, and transformation.

Modi stressed the importance of sustainable development and said the NDA government evaluates its success based on improvements in the lives of the poor, tribals, and middle class, with the health sector as a top priority.

Child vaccination coverage has risen from 60% before 2014 to nearly 90%, while over 90% of births now occur in hospitals, benefiting women significantly through government health schemes.