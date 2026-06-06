PM Modi Chairs EAC Meeting to Strengthen India’s Growth Amid Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) to discuss strategies for sustaining India’s growth momentum, enhancing economic resilience, and addressing emerging global challenges, including the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Held in the national capital, the meeting emphasised measures to accelerate economic growth while major global economies face geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and slowing demand.

The Prime Minister and EAC-PM members exchanged views on policy initiatives aimed at maintaining growth alongside macroeconomic stability.

The discussions also focused on reforms to improve citizens’ ease of living and the ease of doing business for enterprises.

Sources said deliberations considered ways to boost governance efficiency, reduce compliance burdens, and create a favourable environment for investment and entrepreneurship.

India, one of the fastest-growing major economies, continues to focus on sustaining domestic demand, strengthening manufacturing, attracting investments, and developing infrastructure for long-term growth.

A significant part of the meeting addressed the West Asia conflict, assessing its potential impact on energy prices, trade routes, and global economic stability.

The EAC-PM, comprising economists and policy experts, advises the government on economic trends, policy priorities, and long-term growth strategies.

The meeting reinforced the government’s commitment to balancing economic expansion with governance reforms, competitiveness, and protection against external shocks, while consolidating gains from recent economic reforms.