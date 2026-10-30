PM-KISAN Scheme: Over ₹4.64 Lakh Crore Disbursed To Farmers In 24 Instalments, ₹60,000 Crore Allocated For FY27 |

New Delhi, Oct 30: More than Rs 4.64 lakh crore has now been disbursed to farmers across the country through 24 instalments of the PM-KISAN scheme, which provides eligible farmer families Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments, according to a government factsheet issued on Friday.

The amount is transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers after their land records are seeded on the PM-KISAN portal. They also have to link their bank accounts to Aadhaar and complete e-KYC verification. Reflecting the government’s continued commitment to strengthening farmers’ income security, the Union Budget 2026-27 has allocated Rs 60,000 crore for the PM-KISAN scheme.

Recently, in July 2026, the Union Cabinet approved continuation of the PM-KISAN Scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31. A total financial outlay of Rs 3.15 lakh crore has been approved for the scheme during this period. The approval reiterates the government’s commitment that the prosperity of farmers forms the foundation of the nation’s prosperity, the factsheet states.

PM-KISAN is a centrally sponsored scheme launched on February 24, 2019. The scheme seeks to provide assured income support to landholding farmer families nationwide with cultivable land. The assistance provided under PM-KISAN has enabled farmers to make timely investments in seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, agricultural machinery, and other agricultural requirements.

This has enhanced farmers’ productive capacity, reduced their dependence on informal credit, and strengthened the financial stability of rural households, the factsheet states.

PM-KISAN stands out as one of the largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiatives globally. This underscores its significant institutional mechanism for delivering financial support directly to farmers.

The process begins with farmer registration through the PM-KISAN portal, mobile app, or Common Service Centres (CSCs). State governments verify eligibility and upload beneficiary details to the portal. The system then validates Aadhaar and bank account details and screens out ineligible applicants.

After final state approval, the data is sent to the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) for account verification. Eligible records are used to generate fund transfer requests and payment orders.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare issues sanction orders. Payments are then processed through sponsor banks and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Finally, funds are credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts, ensuring fast, transparent, and efficient delivery of benefits.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)