Plum appoints Zoheab Rehaman as its Head of People Success

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, has appointed senior people leader, Zoheab Rehaman, as its Head of People Success. Rehaman assumes charge from February 1, 2022 and will be working closely with the founders as the company looks to grow from 100 employees to over 1000 over the next two years.

Rehaman comes with over 11 years of experience in leading people practices in prominent startups and global corporations such as Mu-Sigma, Pocket52, Scienaptic AI and Fintellix Solutions among others, said Plum in a press statement. On his new role at Plum, he said, “I am excited to join Plum’s vibrant and dynamic work environment. As Plum envisages to make a mark on the lives and health of millions of Indians like never before, our responsibility will be to build a robust team of diversified talent that can help Plum drive its mission.”

Abhishek Poddar, Co-Founder and CEO, Plum said, “We welcome Zoheab to the Plum family and are confident that his people-first approach will help us build a robust team, which values each other and are motivated to drive the broader organisational vision.”

Plum aims to accelerate the pace of health insurance adoption in India.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 04:26 PM IST