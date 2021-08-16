Plum announces tie-up with Razorpay X payroll; aims to help firms with small teams

Plum, employee health insurance platform, today announced a partnership with RazorpayX, to provide group health insurance benefits for companies with teams as small as two employees. Due to the low employee count, health insurance is prohibitively expensive and inaccessible for the startup segment. Most insurance providers offer group medical insurance to large enterprises, spreading the risk among a large base of employees. To shatter this glass ceiling, Plum and RazorpayX have launched a payroll-cum-insurance product - RazorpayX Health Insurance to provide group health insurance benefits for companies with teams as small as two employees.

The insurance product will be provided under RazorpayX Payroll, an application within the RazorpayX business banking platform.

Managing insurance from onboarding to exit of employees is automated, eliminating multiple phone calls and emails from agents. The partnership will help accelerate the growth of SMEs in India and aims to cover thousands of startups and SMEs in the next year, the company said in a press statement.

How it works

The insurance plans come with three options, a Starter plan that covers the basics and is light on wallet, an Essential plan that includes the cover for pre-existing disease from day 1, and a Premium plan that covers benefits like maternity from day 1.

The bundling of health insurance within native digital products, or embedded insurance, can remove inefficiencies associated with traditional insurance by bringing the company and the insurer closer together with better data, trust, and communication, the press statement said.

Abhishek Poddar, Co-founder, Plum, said, “Plum’s partnership with RazorpayX is a game-changer for startups to attract and retain talent. We have a vision of taking India's health insurance penetration numbers to 100 percent, and this strategic partnership is a giant step in that direction. Together, I’m positive we can build something large and impactful for the SME ecosystem.”



Shashank Mehta, General Manager and Head of RazorpayX, said, "Startup founders and business owners have been losing time and money by incurring overheads on repetitive financial tasks like payroll, taxes, bookkeeping, and more. Adding to this is health insurance, which has become a pressing concern, especially in these times. While most health insurance plans are made to suit the needs of large enterprises, small businesses struggle to find the right solution for their employees. With an intent to break this barrier, our partnership with Plum will enable them with custom-built insurance coverage at affordable premiums."



Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:54 AM IST