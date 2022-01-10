PLI scheme:115 companies file applications for auto sector

A total of 115 companies have filed their application under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry in India which was notified on 23rd September 2021.

The scheme was open for receiving applications till 23:59:59 hours IST on 9th January 2022.

Incentives are applicable under the scheme for determined sales of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products (vehicles and components) manufactured in India from 1st April 2022 onwards for a period of 5 consecutive years, stated the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The Government has approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components Industry in India for Enhancing India’s Manufacturing Capabilities for Advanced Automotive Products with a budgetary outlay of Rs.25,938 crore.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto components proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology products and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

This scheme will facilitate the Automobile Industry to move up the value chain into higher value-added products.

Ministry of Heavy Industries stated that the PLI scheme for the auto sector will incentivize high value Advanced Automotive Technology vehicles and products. It will herald a new age in higher technology, more efficient and green automotive manufacturing.

The PLI Scheme for the auto sector envisages to overcome the cost disabilities to the industry for manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology products in India. The incentive structure will encourage industry to make fresh investments in indigenous supply chain/ deep localization of AdvancedAutomotive Technology products.

The PLI Scheme for auto sector was open to existing automotive companies as well as new investors who are currently not in automobile or auto component manufacturing business.

The Component Champion Incentive schemeis a ‘sales value linked’ scheme, applicable on Advanced Automotive Technology components ofvehicles, Completely Knocked Down (CKD)/ Semi Knocked Down (SKD) kits, Vehicle aggregates of 2-Wheelers, 3-Wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors, etc.

This PLI Scheme for automotive sector (₹Rs .25,938 crore) along with the already launched PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) (Rs.₹18,100 crore) and Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles(FAME) (Rs. 10,000 crore) will enable India to leapfrog from traditional fossil fuel based automobile transportation system to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EV) based system.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:44 PM IST