Pledge announces launch of platform allowing non-profits to accept crypto payments

Fundraising platform Pledge on Tuesday announced the launch of “PledgeCrypto,” which allows nonprofits to accept crypto donations in over 130 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and Tether, and instantly convert them to fiat.

Popstar Ariana Grande, who has launched her ‘Protect and Defend Trans Youth Fund’ on the platform, has pledged to match up to $1.5 million of her own money in donations.

“Over 300 hundred million people around the world hold cryptocurrency today and want more than ever to support the causes they care about,” says James Citron, CEO of Pledge. “Now we’ve made it seamless for anyone to support the world’s largest network of 2+ million verified charities and for charities everywhere to seamlessly accept cryptocurrencies and further power their mission.”

PledgeCrypto offers a free, fully-integrated fiat and crypto donation platform in the industry, where donations go directly to verified nonprofits. The platform allows a non-profit to start accepting crypto donations in minutes with no technical experience, crypto wallet, KYC or contract required.

Building on the successful campaign launch with Ariana Grande, additional nonprofit launch partners for PledgeCrypto include The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles, Big Brothers and Big Sisters LA, Streetcode Academy, Worthy of Love, Safe Place for Youth, CoachArt, Goodie Nation and Taraji P Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. Additionally, to compensate for the environmental impact of crypto mining and transactions, Pledge is also launching a feature where every crypto transaction will support verified carbon offset projects via the United Nations Climate Neutral Now Initiative.

PledgeCrypto allows a nonprofit to start accepting crypto donations in minutes with no technology experience required. Any user has the option of either creating a fundraiser page to accept crypto donations for a specific campaign or cause that connects multiple nonprofits or embedding a donation form and button directly on a website, all of which can be accessed through the nonprofit’s Impact Hub.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:34 AM IST