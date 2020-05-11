Plant processing Tata Salt running in maximum capacity: Tata Chemicals

The manufacturing facilities of Tata Chemicals — located at Mambattu-Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu) and Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) — have resumed operations.

While the operations at Mithapur (Gujarat) for the production of soda ash and cement was scaled down, the operation at Mambattu-Nellore, Sriperumbudur and Cuddalore were shut down, after lockdown was announced. “The company’s operations at Mithapur continues to operate at maximum capacity for Tata Salt and sodium bicarbonate which are essential inputs for food and pharma products and at the levels to match market demand for the production of soda ash and cement,” stated the company in BSE filing.

Only after receiving directions from various authorities, the three facilities — Mambattu-Nellore, Sriperumbudur and Cuddalore restarted operations. “While resuming operations, the Company is ensuring compliance with the directives issued by the authorities in this regard and is continuing to take various measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees and stakeholders,” stated the company.

Tata Chemicals assured that it is monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and State Government authorities from time to time.