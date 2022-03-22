Planning to invest? Top 5 reasons to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Planning your investments is essential to secure your financial health for the future. An intelligent investment can also help deal with the rising inflation and get timely returns on your corpus. Considering these factors, you can make a wise and safe investment in a fixed deposit.

Banks, NBFCs and India Post offer FDs. They usually provide an interest rate higher than a standard savings account. FD issuers offer their highest FD interest rate on tenors lasting at least three years or more. You earn significantly more due to compounding interest, so starting an FD investment is better than keeping your money in a savings account. It is also good to align your FDs with goals such as buying a vehicle, investing in a home, going on a holiday, or paying for your child’s tuition. Read on to know why a fixed deposit is a wise investment choice.

A safe investment for your short-term and long-term goals

If you are a risk-averse investor, FDs may be the right choice. Unlike other investment options, a fixed deposit investment is risk-free because FDs are unaffected by market volatility. The returns you earn are free from market fluctuations, which keeps your investment corpus safe.

Since fixed deposits offer attractive returns, they are a profitable way to meet your short-term and long-term goals. If you need a certain amount of payout in a given time frame, you can use an FD calculator. A Bajaj Finance FD calculator allows you to choose the amount you want to invest and tenor. You can also choose the payout option to receive the payment at maturity or monthly, quarterly, or yearly. This way, you can forecast the amount you receive at maturity and plan how much to invest and with whom.

A Bajaj Finance FD calculator

High FD interest rate allows you to earn better and combat inflation steadily

Looking at the returns you can get is crucial to consider before investing. The FD interest rate dictates the amount you get. FDs can help you earn attractive returns steadily because the interest rate is fixed and does not change throughout the investment tenor you choose.

You can choose Cumulative Fixed Deposit by Bajaj Finance, where you receive the interest amount monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly or the Non-Cumulative Fixed Deposit, where you will receive the lump-sum amount at maturity. High FD rates mean that your returns will be higher, which can help you deal with the rising inflation rates. Remember that opting to get your earnings at the maturity of your FD is the most profitable.

Flexible tenors allow you to benefit from laddering

The tenor of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can vary between 12 months to 60 months. It enables you to decide on the most suitable tenor for you and your financial needs. You can also adopt a laddering strategy that will allow you to earn higher profits over different investment tenors. It is when

you make multiple investments in other FDs with varying periods. Multiple fixed deposits for different tenors will enable you to have liquidity at regular intervals while earning high returns. Plan this using an FD calculator to know your estimated returns on fixed deposits of different values.

Easy availability of credit against a fixed deposit

Another perk of having a fixed deposit is using your investment as collateral. Here lenders can offer a specific percentage of your FD as a loan. It may vary for each lender but usually up to 70% of your fixed deposit amount. Bajaj Finance offers loans up to 75% of the FD value. You can quickly meet urgent expenses by applying for a loan against your FD. These are provided by issuers themselves and make accessing credit easier.

A liquid investment that can help address emergencies

You can choose a fixed deposit with a short tenor if you foresee a need for funds, but you can also prematurely withdraw your FD. There are no restrictions for withdrawing from your fixed deposit. However, your issuer may levy a penalty for this facility. Due to this, your FD investment remains liquid, and you can rely on it should you need the money before maturity.

With all these benefits, investing in a fixed deposit is a must-have! Use an FD calculator to check your estimated earnings with different FD rates and amounts. To enjoy some of the most attractive rates, consider the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, which allows you to start building your wealth with an initial investment of just Rs. 25,000. This FD is also very safe, as it enjoys the highest safety ratings from CRISIL and ICRA. You can invest online in just four simple steps and enjoy high FD interest rates up to 7.05% p.a. So, get started now!

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:19 PM IST