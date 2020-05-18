Planning to fly? Don't forget to do web-check in, advises MIAL

Everyone is on alert. So, is airports and flights operators. All are following government advisories and some are imposing some additional measures to keep their passengers and personnel safe.

As Mumbai airport readies itself to board and de-board flights and manage the influx of passengers, it issued a series of measures. It advises everyone to put on the mask throughout the journey.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which is operated by GVK, has asked the airline to print the advisory in the tickets of the passengers. It has asked passengers to not take the journey if there is an increase in temperature or any other symptoms of COVID-19.

It encourages passengers to do web-check in and print boarding card from home.

It advises the use of their own car or vehicle that is sanitised.

If a traveller is worried that the security personnel might touch him or her, then lay assured they are asked to maintain safe distance too. The airport operator has asked the security personnel to minimise pat-down search and to search only if there is a beep — subject to regulatory approval. These measures are included in the manual issued by GVK.

In every aspect of management, the operator gives utmost importance to social distancing and sanitising.

For retail outlets in the airport, there are selected retail outlets that are permitted to sell personal protective equipment. It also stated no food sampling will be allowed and there should be an individual serving of food. All the places water to be served in the bottle.

While spa services and creche services will be closed, the VIP lounge will be open. But in the lounge, only water, tea and biscuits will be served. No newspaper/magazines will be permitted in the area. The lounge has to be sanitised every week, the manual stated.