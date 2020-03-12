Planning a trip to UK? Your visa cost will be higher

London: The UK Budget tabled by Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make the cost of long-term visas to Britain higher with a major hike in the compulsory health fee charged on migrants from countries, including India.

Sunak, born in the UK to a general practitioner father and pharmacist mother, announced that the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) would be hiked from 400 pounds to 624 pounds.

"Migrants benefit from our NHS (National Health Service). And we all want them to do so - but it's right that what people get out, they also put in," the 39-year-old Chancellor of the Exchequer said in his Budget statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

"There is a surcharge already, but it doesn't properly reflect the benefits people receive. So, as we promised in our manifesto, we are increasing the Immigration Health Surcharge to 624 pounds, with a discounted rate for children," he said.

The hike was expected as it was in the December 2019 General Election manifesto of the Boris Johnson-led government, but its timing is now confirmed as this year.

A new discounted rate of 470 pounds has been incorporated for children aged under 18, but the lower rate for international students is also set for a rise -- from 300 pounds to 470 pounds.