Planning A Home Loan? Why A Possible 50 Bps RBI Repo Rate Hike Could Make Borrowing Costlier

Homebuyers may face higher EMIs or longer tenures. |

Mumbai: Homebuyers taking a housing loan should prepare for higher repayments, with analysts expecting the Reserve Bank of India to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points before December 2026.

Two Possible Rate Hikes

The Monetary Policy Committee could increase the benchmark rate by 25 basis points each in October and December, according to analysts cited by The Hindu. If both hikes materialise, the repo rate would rise from 5.25 per cent to 6 per cent by year-end.

A basis point equals one-hundredth of a percentage point. A repo rate increase can prompt banks and housing finance companies to revise floating lending rates, making home loans costlier.

What Borrowers Could Face?

For borrowers, the impact may appear through higher monthly instalments or a longer loan tenure, depending on the lender's policy and loan terms.

Read Also Home Loan Interest Rates & Factors Affecting Borrowing Cost

Those planning a property purchase may need to reassess affordability, maintain a repayment cushion and compare fixed and floating-rate options. Existing borrowers should examine whether partial prepayment could reduce their interest burden.

Inflation Drives Tightening Bets

Retail inflation climbed to 4.82 per cent in August from 4.45 per cent in July, while economists expect it to approach 5 per cent in September.

Crude oil is another concern. Systematix Group warned that inflation could exceed RBI projections if oil remains between USD 90 and USD 110 a barrel, as higher energy costs can reach consumers.

Surplus Liquidity Adds Pressure

HSBC estimates that foreign currency inflows, particularly through the special non-resident deposit scheme, have generated a banking-system liquidity surplus of about Rs 15 trillion.

Abundant funds may keep financial conditions loose, adding to inflation and financial stability risks. The RBI has used open market operations and variable rate reverse repo auctions to absorb liquidity.

Analysts expect the central bank could withdraw another Rs 4 lakh crore, beyond the nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore already absorbed. For homebuyers, the message is clear: budget cautiously because borrowing costs may rise before year-end.