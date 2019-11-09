Piyush Goyal to visit BRICS trade ministers meet in Brazil

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the 9th BRICS trade ministers meet being held at Brazil's capital city of Brasilia next week, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The discussions will be focussed on opportunities for enhanced intra-BRICS trade and investment cooperation. Issues like cooperation in e-commerce, investment facilitation, MSMEs and intellectual property rights will be debated.

Deliberations on current global economic and trade environment besides challenges facing the multilateral trading system will also come up for discussions on Monday.