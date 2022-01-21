Piyush Goyal asks Indian industry to target 75 unicorns in 75 weeks

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called upon the Indian industry to aim for raising 75 unicorns in the next 75 weeks to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

"We have added 43 unicorns in 45 weeks, since the start of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on 12th March, 2021 and aim for at least 75 unicorns in this 75 week period to 75th Anniversary of Independence," Goyal said.

Goyal further stated that Startup India started a revolution six years ago and has become a common household term.

"India has now become the hallmark of a trailblazer & is leaving its mark on global startup landscape. Investments received by Indian startups overshadowed pre-pandemic highs. 2021 will be remembered as the year Indian start-ups delivered on their promise, - fearlessly chasing opportunities across verticals - Edtech, HealthTech & AgriTech amongst others," added Goyal..

Goyal lauded Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) industry including the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector for the record services exports during the last year.

