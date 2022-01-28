Piramal Group plans to move Supreme Court challenging NCLAT order on DHFL

Piramal Group stated that it is planning to move the Supreme Court to appeal against an order by insolvency appellate tribunal National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which sent back its winning bid for DHFL to the finance company's lenders for reconsidering the valuation.

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd said that ''the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) acquisition by Piramal Group remains unaffected and the business integration continues as envisaged''.

NCLAT, while delivering a judgement on 63 Moons Technologies petition had directed the lenders of DHFL to reconsider their decision regarding the valuation of the financial firm's avoidable transactions.

''We are confident and will continue to pursue the matter as multiple legal options are available to us for our future course of action, including approaching the Apex court,'' said Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd (formerly known as DHFL).

Under the insolvency resolution proceedings for DHFL, Piramal Capital had emerged as the winning bidder.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 02:44 PM IST