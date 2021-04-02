Piramal Capital’s MD Khushru Jijina appointed to board of Piramal Enterprises

Khushru Jijina, managing director, Piramal Capital, will join the Board of Piramal Enterprises Limited. He is appointed as an executive director, Financial Services on the board.

Since joining Piramal Group in 2001, Jijina has been instrumental in setting up the Group’s Financial Services business.

Piramal’s journey in Financial Services started in 2010 and in 10 years, Piramal Capital is one of India’s largest and most-respected NBFCs with a diversified wholesale and retail book of nearly Rs 50,000 crore.

Jijina has also played an important role in setting up the Alternative Investments business which today has marquee global investors such as CDPQ, CPPIB and Bain Capital.

“As executive director on the Board for Financial Services, Khushru will actively lead the wholesale business. He will also be closely involved across the financial services platforms in helping drive the transformation into a more diversified, sustainable, technology-driven business in addition to helping develop and train the next generation of leaders to take on greater responsibilities, and to take the business to greater heights,” said Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group.