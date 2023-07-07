“PIP Aspires To Be Asia’s Ultimate Destination To Set Up Industry” – Siraj Saiyed, Arete Group

In conversation with Siraj Saiyed, Director of Arete Group, we delve into how the group leverages its diverse portfolio to create value and boasts an impressive array of ventures encompassing industrial parks, real estate, hospitality, retail brands, and investments, each aimed at delivering value to stakeholders. Their industrial parks provide the necessary infrastructure for industries to flourish, while their real estate offerings cater to a wide range of needs. The group's hospitality segment ensures quality accommodation and services, and their retail brands make a positive impact. By strategically diversifying their business verticals, Arete Group maximizes value creation opportunities, promotes economic growth, and offers a competitive advantage to its stakeholders.

Creating Value Across Industries:

The portfolio of Arete Group encompasses a wide range of ventures, such as industrial parks, real estate, hospitality, retail brands, and investments, all aimed at delivering value to its stakeholders. The group's industrial parks provide a conducive environment for industries to flourish, offering intellectual and physical infrastructure that fosters rapid and stable growth. In real estate, Arete Group caters to a wide range of needs, from affordable housing to premium properties, and commercial spaces that house national and international brands. The group's hospitality segment includes a preferred partner for corporates, ensuring quality accommodation and services. In retail, Arete Group's extensive experience brings forth impactful brands that make a difference. By strategically diversifying its business verticals, Arete Group maximizes value creation opportunities, promotes economic growth, and fosters a competitive advantage for its stakeholders.

Setting Payal Industrial Park Apart:

Payal Industrial Park (PIP) -- built, developed and promoted by Arete Group – is India’s largest privately integrated industrial park with world-class infrastructure and superlative facilities conducive for setting up manufacturing plants and large-scale industries. The Park, located in Dahej, Gujarat, and approved by the Government of Gujarat, has been developed within the Gujarat PCPIR (Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region) – as declared by Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India under PCPIR Policy 2007. Therefore, it is surrounded by fast-growing industrial projects within PCPIR – a pioneering breeding place for myriad industrial developments.

PIP is spread over a vast 3500 acres of area earmarked for large-scale industrial development, logistics parks and utilities. Besides offering a plethora of geographical, demographical and infrastructural advantages – particularly due to being situated within the highly-industrialized belt of Gujarat – PIP also boasts of providing its clients/partner companies with Single Window Clearance and Environmental Clearance (given by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India), as well as having under its aegis a team of experts from across diverse industries who understand critical infrastructural requirements for success.

Moreover, the park aims to create a socially inclusive environment by providing social infrastructure suited to client requirements, including affordable housing and staff cafeteria facilities. This promotes a healthy work-life balance for employees and contributes to their overall well-being.

PIP aspires to be “Asia’s ultimate destination to set up industry”, while also fulfilling the vision of Gujarat’s ongoing ‘mega industrial revolution’ and bolstering and contributing towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative. And to that end, it customizes the facilities to suit requirements of clients from different industrial backgrounds, helps them with regulatory approvals, and even provides them end-to-end assistance to set up and grow within the industrial ecosystem.

Fuelling India's Chemical Industry:

PIP plays a crucial role in the growth and development of India's chemical industry. The park offers numerous advantages to companies in this sector. Firstly, its strategic location near the Dahej port provides excellent multimodal connectivity, including access to national and international markets via ports, air, railway, and road. This facilitates efficient import and export of goods, boosting the competitiveness of chemical companies operating within the park.

Secondly, PIP is designed specifically for chemical and petrochemical industries, providing a conducive environment and customized facilities tailored to the needs of these industries. PIP has been granted Environment Clearance under 7(C) A Category by the Ministry of Environment & Forestry and Climate Change (MoEFCC). With this, the industries in the Chemical sector such as: Chlor-Alkali, Fertilizer, Agro Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Textiles, Dyes & Dye Intermediates, Pigment & Pigment Intermediates, Synthetic Organic Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Polymers, Inorganic Chemicals, can commence the construction of their green field project in the shortest period of time.

Additionally, PIP offers power and gas availability, enabling uninterrupted operations for companies. Overall, PIP’s strategic location, tailored facilities, streamlined processes, and focus on sustainability and social infrastructure make it a preferred destination for chemical companies. Its contribution to the growth and development of India's chemical industry is significant, attracting investments, promoting efficiency, and fostering a competitive environment for businesses to thrive.

Sustainable Initiatives and Environmental Responsibility:

PIP is committed to sustainable development and environmental responsibility. In terms of effluent treatment, the park has established a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) with a capacity of 50 MLD. The CETP efficiently handles the treatment of effluent generated by the industries within the park, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The park's ETP is designed with the best available technology, featuring a two-stage biological treatment process capable of handling effluent up to 5000 COD and 1800 BOD. Additionally, the park is actively exploring cost-effective methods for effluent discharge and solid waste management. These initiatives showcase the park's commitment to sustainable practices and creating a greener industrial ecosystem.

Supporting Expansion and Partnership:

With its extensive expertise in land banking, Arete Group actively supports the expansion and establishment of multinational corporations and domestic industry giants in Gujarat. The group strategically acquires and develops prime land parcels in strategic locations, offering attractive investment opportunities for businesses seeking to establish their presence in the region. Arete Group's strong industry network, regulatory knowledge, and deep understanding of the local market enable it to provide comprehensive support throughout the expansion process. By partnering with Arete Group, businesses gain access to a reliable and experienced partner who can facilitate smooth land acquisition, regulatory compliance, and customized solutions, accelerating their growth and success in Gujarat.

Fostering a Culture of Integrity and Growth:

Arete Group fosters a work culture centered around honesty, hard work, discipline, independent thought, and growth, aligning with its vision of building businesses with the purpose of adding value. The group places a strong emphasis on these values, creating an environment that encourages integrity, dedication, and continuous improvement. Arete Group promotes a culture of transparency, where open communication and accountability are valued. The group invests in employee development, providing opportunities for learning, skill enhancement, and career growth. Additionally, Arete Group recognizes and rewards high performance, fostering a sense of achievement and motivation among its employees. By nurturing a culture that values integrity, hard work, and personal growth, Arete Group empowers its employees to contribute their best and drive the success of the organization.