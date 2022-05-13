Pine Labs appoints former Amazon India HR Head Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan as its Chief People Officer

Merchant commerce platform, Pine Labs announced the appointment of Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan as the company’s new Chief People Officer. She joins Pine Labs from Amazon India where she was heading the Human Resources function.

Prior to Amazon India, Viji was one of the founding Partners at CoCoon Consulting, a cross-sectoral boutique HR consulting firm with expertise in solutions for organisational and leadership transformation and growth.

Commenting on the appointment, B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, "I am sure with Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan's immense experience will add that spark into our HR function and help us attain newer heights in the future.”

Vijayalakshmi Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, Pine Labs, said, “I Iook forward to building on the strong foundation laid by this team to create a world-class, employee-first organisation.”

Swaminathan has a Post Graduate degree in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from XLRI, Jamshedpur. She takes over from Anu Mathew who will now transition into the role of the Head of Learning & Development at Pine Labs.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:12 AM IST