Pilots' Body Opposes DGCA Flight Duty Norms Extension Till March

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has opposed a proposed extension of revised flight duty regulations until March 2027, warning that operational convenience should not override aviation safety requirements.

As per a report by NDTV Profit, the pilots' body wrote a letter to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Oct 21 and sought government intervention to prevent further delays in implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reportedly considering allowing airlines additional time until March 31, 2027, to comply with the requirements.

FIP Raises Concerns Over Delayed Flight Duty Norms

The revised FDTL framework is being introduced in phases, with the first phase implemented in July 2025.

The second phase, which includes restrictions on night landings, has faced delays and is scheduled for implementation in November 2026.

However, FIP has questioned the proposed continuation of regulatory relaxations beyond Oct 31, 2026.

The association urged the ministry to reconsider the extension in accordance with the applicable legal framework and judicial directions.

It maintained that airlines' commercial and operational requirements must not take priority over mandatory safety standards.

FIP also requested a meeting with pilots' associations before any decision is taken, with their written submissions formally considered.

Pilots Seek Airline-Wise Staffing And Safety Assessment

FIP has called for a detailed assessment of individual airlines' pilot availability, fleet requirements, recruitment, training, rostering and reserve capacity.

The association argued that regulators should examine verified staffing data instead of relying on broad claims of pilot shortages.

It also urged DGCA to provide a written justification for extending the relaxations from Oct 31, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

According to FIP, the explanation should include manpower figures, operational requirements and a documented safety-risk assessment.

The pilots' body further stressed that any extension must comply with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

It called for urgent reconsideration of the proposed timeline, emphasising the need for lawful authority and demonstrable necessity.

There was no immediate response from DGCA to the concerns raised by the association.