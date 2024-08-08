 Pidilite Zooms More Than 3% After Net Profit Jumps 21% In Q1 Earnings
G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
The shares of Fevicol's parent company, synthetic adhesive giant Pidilite Industries, zoomed by almost 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange, a day after they disclosed their earnings for the quarter ending in July 2024 for the financial year 2024-2025.

The stock opened at Rs 3,184.25 on the exchanges today, and the shares of pidilite industries touched a day high price of Rs 3,278.95. The stock has also touched a 52-week high price today at Rs 3,278.95 per share on the d-street. The stock was showing moderate movement in the green with 1.43 per cent

Q1 FY25 earnings

Net profit Q1

During the period, the company's consolidated net profit increased by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 571.3 crore. During the June 2023 quarter, the massive adhesives manufacturer recorded a profit of Rs 473.7 crore.

First-quarter revenue from operations for the fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1FY25) was Rs 3,395.3 crore, 3.7 per cent more than the Rs 3,275 crore from the previous quarter.

The first quarter's net profit was Rs 571.3 crore, but the operating revenue of Rs 3,395.3 crore.

EBITDA Q1 FY25

Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the Fevicol manufacturer increased by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 812.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 707 crore in the corresponding period in the last financial year.

Compared to Q1 FY24, when it was 21.6 per cent, the EBITDA margin increased by 240 basis points (bps) to 24 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Stock movement

The stock was trading around Rs 3,191.45 per share on the national stock exchange. The stock has risen more than 21.69 per cent in last 6 months, On year-to-date basis, the stock has clocked more 17.95 per cent on the Indian bourses.

