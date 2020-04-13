Pidilite to contribute Rs 25 cr towards coronavirus relief funds

This contribution will be made to the central as well as other emergency state relief funds, the company said in a statement.
Pidilite Industries Ltd Managing Director Bharat Puri said, "We stand in solidarity with the people of India and our government's efforts to overcome this unprecedented pandemic." He further said that the company will continue to care for the health and well-being of its partners and employees while constructively supporting the various relief efforts announced by the government.
