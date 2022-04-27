Pickrr unveils Fastrr, a next-gen checkout solution

SaaS-based logistics technology startup Pickrr has announced the launch of 'Fastrr,' a multi-layered AI-powered advanced checkout solution.

Fastrr provides customers with a seamless and better shopping experience with one-click easy checkout. The solution harnesses over 100+ data points, allowing sellers to have better data analytics based on consumers' purchasing patterns and payment modes to mitigate the issue of cart abandonment, Pickrr said in a statement.

What does Fastrr do?

Fastrr's AI-powered address verification reduces fraud and wrong address-related issues by 50 percent and further speeds up delivery time resulting in 80 percent increased customer satisfaction.

It leverages the data from Pickrr Predict to analyze pin codes that have higher-order return chances, which reduces RTO by 30 percent for sellers.

Backed with over six years of shipping data curated by Pickrr, Fastrr enables a speedy and secure checkout experience with more than 90 percent EDD accuracy. The OTP log-in process of Fastrr eliminates the tedious process of manually filling long forms, thus expediting the checkout up to 70 percent faster with zero hassle.

Fastrr Checkout to disrupt industry

Gaurav Mangla, CEO & Co-Founder of Pickrr, highlighted that "The launch of Fastrr Checkout will bring disruption in the industry as the brands will be able to address the various significant challenges they have been facing. Fastrr ascertains a quick and secure checkout experience and advanced features like delivery logistics integration and RTO prediction. Additionally, it also helps in the safe payments process and big data analytics."

Fastrr features a complete checkout architecture that gistomers the convenience of pre-paid as a mode of payment, the statement added.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:10 AM IST