Piaggio Vehicles launches first electric three-wheeler experience centre in Kolkata

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 percent subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, announced it has entered West Bengal market with its first three-wheeler EV experience centre, Essem Tekno Services Pvt. Ltd. in Kolkata.

This experience centre will give customers a platform to access complete range of Piaggio Apé electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments, the company said in a statement.

The new Apé E-Xtra FX is the most powerful electric cargo in the segment with 9.5 Kw power output. It comes with a proven full metal body architecture fitted with a useful 6 ft. cargo deck length. It is also customizable for applications like the delivery van, garbage collector etc, the company said.

Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd. said, “West Bengal is an important three-wheeler market and hence, the EV experience centre of Piaggio will cater to the growing needs of last-mile connectivity of Kolkata in a sustainable way. With the upcoming EV policies announced in the Union Budget, we are seeing the rise in demand for EVs across the country. We shall be further expanding our footprints with more dealerships across multiple towns in the state. Apé Electrik range of vehicles are designed to provide higher earn-ability due to its low cost of operation & superior range with maximum comfort.”

Soumya Sen from Essem Tekno said, “We are proud to be a partner of Piaggio and to bring the Piaggio Apé Electrik to West Bengal. The association will embark on a new journey of Piaggio in the state and will make Kolkata go Electrik. With the support of state government in building infrastructure and policies to support EV, we are seeing easier and faster adoption among customers.”

