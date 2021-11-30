Photography Workflow management platform Premagic bags Rs 2 cr in pre-Seed funding

Premagic, a workflow management platform for photographers, announced it has secured Rs 2 crore in pre-Seed funding round from 300 ventures and angel investors which include Sujayath Ali, Co-founder of ShopUp & Voonik, Sony Joy, VP-Truecaller and serial entrepreneur, Mohammed Hisamuddin, Co-founder and CEO of Entri.app and Sharique Samsudheen, Founder & CEO of Marketfeed.

The fresh funds will be utilized in augmenting the engineering team, offering more tools to photographers, and entering addressable markets across key geographies.

Founded in 2018 by Anup Mohan, Anenth Vishnu, and Mevin Chirayath as a B2B SAAS product targeting event photography, Premagic helps photographers streamline their workflow and improve the efficacy of client interactions by making curation digital. The platform also enables photographers to broadcast their brand to a large audience.

By boosting workflow efficiency, increasing the quality of output and providing branded digital footprint, Premagic is able to increase monthly revenue of photographers significantly. For the end-clients, Premagic makes digital invitations & photo / video albums sharing a fun, seamless and secure social experience.

Anup Mohan, Co-founder & CEO, Premagic said, “We are building Premagic with a vision to support photographers and enhance their businesses. Through our product offerings, we aim to create a platform for photographers that equip them with an indispensable set of tools.”

Sony Joy, Head of Truecaller Enterprise, said, "While adding curation, convenience and delight to the wedding photography experience are the core offerings, PreMagic is also building tools that will greatly enhance digital engagement between the hosts and their guests before, during and after the event."

The company has recently launched its services in the U.A.E and other GCC countries.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 09:53 AM IST