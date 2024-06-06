 PhonePe Ties Up With Sri Lankan Ride-Hailing Player To Enable Payment Through UPI
PhonePe Ties Up With Sri Lankan Ride-Hailing Player To Enable Payment Through UPI

Last month, PhonePe entered into a partnership with LankaPay to allow its users to pay using UPI across Sri Lanka.

Updated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
PhonePe Ties Up With Sri Lankan Ride-Hailing Player To Enable Payment Through UPI

Fintech firm PhonePe has partnered with ride-hailing platform PickMe to enable UPI-based payments for Indian travellers in Sri Lanka, the Walmart group firm said on Thursday.

Last month, PhonePe entered into a partnership with LankaPay to allow its users to pay using UPI across Sri Lanka.

About the partnership

"Our partnership with PickMe exemplifies the company's commitment to providing Indian travellers with convenient and trusted payment solutions. Previously, navigating payments in a new country could be a hassle.

"Now, with PhonePe, Indian tourists visiting the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka can enjoy the ease and security of UPI payments for their rides," Ritesh Pai, CEO of PhonePe - International Payments, said.

The collaboration follows the launch of PhonePe in the island nation last month, wherein the Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha had urged companies in Sri Lanka to engage with Indian companies to build on the UPI stack for innovations in hotel bookings, cab bookings, delivery services etc.

"Currently, we are the only ride-hailing platform in Sri Lanka to offer such a service to Indian travellers, and we hope to continue to innovate so that we make our ride-hailing service a convenient, safe and cost-effective mode of transportation for everyone.

"This collaboration not only enhances the convenience for Indian travellers but also supports our mission to drive digital transformation in Sri Lanka's transportation sector," PickMe CEO Jiffry Zulfer said.

