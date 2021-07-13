Phoenix Group's One Bangalore West announces launch of new skyline homes starting at Rs 2.90 cr: Check details here

Phoenix One Bangalore West, from the Phoenix group, has announced launched of its new skyline homes at Tower 7 in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, the company said in a release.

Phoenix One Bangalore West is a cluster of high-rise towers that offering best view of the city. As per information on the company website, the housing properties are priced from Rs 2.90 crore onwards.

The key features of the skyline homes are cross ventilated homes, pool & garden facing views, multiple size options, central location, world class amenities, multiple awards, exquisite landscapes, among others, the release said.

"Homeowners will be able to enjoy a diverse selection of sizes and layouts, home office options, a 50,000 Sq. ft. clubhouse and world class amenities designed by renowned Architects in a 17-acre campus in the heart of the city...," it added.