PH Capital Issues ₹30 Crore Bonus Shares, To Incorporate Three New Subsidiaries

PH Capital Ltd |

Mumbai: PH Capital Ltd on Thursday announced that its board has approved the allotment of 3,00,01,000 bonus equity shares, each valued at ₹10, amounting to a total capitalisation of ₹30,00,10,000 from its free reserves. The allotment was approved by members at the 53rd Annual General Meeting on 18 September 2026, and by BSE Limited on 29 September 2026.

Capital Increase

Following the bonus share allotment, the company's paid-up equity share capital will increase from ₹3,00,01,000 (30,00,100 equity shares) to ₹33,00,11,000 (3,30,01,100 equity shares). The bonus shares will rank equally with existing equity shares.

New Subsidiaries Formed

The board approved the incorporation of three wholly owned subsidiaries in India: AHB Advisors Private Limited, StrategicAlpha Research Platforms Private Limited, and Strategic Alpha Asset Management Private Limited. These entities will operate in corporate advisory, research analysis, and portfolio/investment management services, respectively.

Investment in Subsidiaries

PH Capital plans to invest up to ₹1,00,000 in AHB Advisors, up to ₹15,00,000 in StrategicAlpha Research Platforms, and up to ₹7,00,00,000 in Strategic Alpha Asset Management. All investments will be made in one or more tranches, with incorporation expected within 45 days.

Key Appointment

The board approved the appointment of Shrusti Barlota as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective 8 October 2026. Barlota is an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and holds a bachelor's degree in commerce.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.