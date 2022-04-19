P&G India announces its new CEO LV Vaidyanathan; to take over from July 1

Procter & Gamble announced today that L V Vaidyanathan will take over as the Chief Executive Officer for its operations in India from July 1, 2022. He is 49 years-old.

Vaidyanathan is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad who started his journey with P&G in 1995 as an intern and joined the India Sales team straight from campus in 1996. He has more than 26 years of experience across diverse geographies and cultures like India and ASEAN countries including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Vaidyanathan said, “It is a moment of great pride for me to come back to India and spearhead the P&G business. I am looking forward to being back in the market, learning more about the Indian consumers and serving their needs. For us, going forward, it will be important to continue the focus on our strategy which is delivering consistent results. We will raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy– product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We will continue to drive productivity improvements to fund investments in innovation and help drive balanced top-and bottom-line growth. As a focused and agile and accountable organization operating at the speed of the market, we will also aim to lead constructive disruption across the value chain in the industry. I can’t wait to get started and I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented team in India.”

He is currently leading the P&G business in Indonesia as CEO where he has been responsible for industry-leading growth and value creation for the company.

Vaidyanathan will take over from Madhusudan Gopalan, who is going to take on a leadership role within P&G as Senior Vice President – Grooming & Oral Care, P&G Japan & Korea.

Madhusudan Gopalan said, “It has been a great honour to lead the P&G business in India, my home country where I started my P&G career. I am delighted with the appointment of LV Vaidyanathan as my successor, one of India’s home-grown talents who I firmly believe has the right expertise to lead the growth of our business in India in the years to come.”

Magesvaran Suranjan, P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, said “I want to thank Madhusudan for his outstanding leadership of the India organization over the last four years and the transformation of the business to delivering consistent balanced growth and value creation. I am thrilled with LV Vaidyanathan’s appointment as the India CEO, who has been an integral part of the P&G growth story for well over two decades. He is an outstanding leader, and the India business will immensely benefit from his leadership and skills.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:32 PM IST