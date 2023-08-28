P&G Hygiene and Health Care Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Results; PAT Grows By 18% |

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Monday announced its financial results for the fiscal and quarter ended June 30, 2023. During the quarter, the Company delivered strong and balanced growth with sales of Rs 852 crore, up 10 percent versus year ago driven by strong brand fundamentals and integrated growth strategy. Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 151 crore, versus Rs 43 crore year ago, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this, for the fiscal ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported sales of Rs 3917 crore, flat versus year ago owing to a one-time other operating income and a pandemic-linked demand surge in the healthcare portfolio in the base period.

Profit After Tax

For the fiscal ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 678 crores, up 18 percent versus year ago including one-time tax impacts. Excluding these one-time tax impacts, Profit After Tax (PAT) is up 10% operationally. This was driven by premiumization and productivity interventions, as the Company continued to make sequential progress in profit growth, despite the challenging operating and cost environment.

“We delivered a strong top and bottom-line growth in the quarter, leading up to a resilient finish for the fiscal year despite a challenging operating environment. We remain committed to our strategy - a focus on daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product, package, communication, go-to-market execution, and value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization structure and culture - all in pursuit of sustainable, balanced growth and value creation,” said LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.

Dividend

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on today have recommended a payment of final dividend of Rs 105 per equity share for the Financial Year ended June 30, 2023.