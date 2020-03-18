PE/VC investments in Feb slips to 24-month low of $1.7 billion: EY

New Delhi: Private equity and venture capital investments recorded a 24-month low of $1.7 billion in February this year, primarily on account of significant decline in large deals, says EY report.

According to the IVCA-EY monthly PE/VC roundup, uncertainty over the impact of COVID-19 is expected to act as a significant headwind to Indian PE/VC investments.

The rapid spread of the pandemic over the past 30-45 days has spiked business risk premiums, which has already led to significant downward correction in capital markets around the world, which in turn has impacted fund inflows.

Further, travel restrictions and inability of people to meet face-to-face is expected to delay work-in-progress deals and limit the number of new deals from being struck, the report said.

"After a good start to PE/VC investments in 2020, both investment and exit activity have declined considerably in February 2020. The decline in value of PE/VC investments is primarily on account of the number of large deals (over $100 million) going down substantially."