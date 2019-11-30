Petrol prices rise by 5 paise per litre for consecutive day, diesel rate remains unchanged

On Saturday, petrol price increased by 5 paise per litre, while diesel price remained unchanged. The crude oil prices in the international market edged lower by $3 a barrel in the last week.

According to Indian Oil website, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has increased to Rs 74.86, Rs 77.54, Rs 80.51 and Rs 77.83 per litre, respectively. The price of diesel remained unchanged to Rs 65.78, Rs 68.19, Rs 69 and Rs 69.53 per litre respectively in the four metros.

The February contract of Brent crude, the benchmark crude oil on the International Market Intercontinental Exchange, on Friday was trading at $ 60.75 a barrel, down by 3.98 per cent from the previous session. At the same time, American Light crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was trading at $ 55.42 a barrel with a decline of 4.63 per cent in January contract of West Texas Intermediate.

(Inputs from Agencies)