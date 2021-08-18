Petrol prices remain unchanged for 32nd straight day; diesel rates cut by 20 paise in Delhi

Advertisement

Petrol prices remained unchanged in all four metros for the 32nd straight day on Wednesday. However, the diesel prices were cut by 20 paise after a gap of 31 days.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is retailing at Rs 89.67 per litre, down 20 paise from yesterday.

In Mumbai, where the petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. While, diesel prices in Mumbai were down by 21 paise, with the price standing at a reduced Rs 97.24 per litre.

In Chennai, the diesel price fell by 19 paise. This decreased the price of a litre of fuel to Rs 94.20 from Rs 94.39. The price of petrol, which was recently cut down by Rs 3 after the Tamil Nadu government announced a tax cut, did not see any change and was sold at Rs 99.47 per litre.

Similarly, in Kolkata diesel price fell by 20 paise and was sold at Rs 92.82 per litre. The petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 102.08 per litre.

Global crude prices have now softened to below $ 70 a barrel after it swung in all directions in July starting with a low of $70 a barrel to quickly rise to over $ 77 a barrel, only to fall soon below $ 70 a barrel and crossing $ 75 a barrel later in the month.

Prices of both auto fuels reduced only once in April by 16 and 14 paise per litre respectively. Diesel prices were also reduced by 16 paise per litre in Delhi on July 12.

