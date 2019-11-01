Petrol prices lowered by 2-6 paise/litre, diesel by 2-5 paise/litre across major cities of country

New Delhi: The petrol and diesel prices dropped on Friday after remaining unchanged for two days. Petrol prices lowered by 2-6 paise/litre, while diesel prices decreased by 2-5 paise/litre across major cities of the country.
In Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol rate was reduced by three paise/litre, in Delhi and Kolkata, it went down 6 and 2 paise/litre respectively. The diesel rates were slashed by 5 paise/litre in Delhi, 3 paise/litre in Chennai and 2 paise/litre in Kolkata and Mumbai.
According to the Indian Oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 72.96/litre, Rs 75.55/litre, Rs 78.51/litre and Rs 75.69/litre respectively. The diesel rates after the decline were Rs 65.80/litre, Rs 68.19/litre, Rs 68.99/litre, Rs 69.52/litre respectively.
In the past month, petrol and diesel rates have come down by Rs1.50/litre, giving a slight relief to the consumers.
