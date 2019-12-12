Petrol prices cut today after being stable for three consecutive days, diesel rates remain unchanged

After being stable for three consecutive days, the price of petrol was decreased on Thursday. While diesel rate was left untouched once again.

State-run fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corp Ltd, dropped the price by 5 paise a litre while diesel rate remained unchanged. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 80.60 per litre, diesel Rs 69.27 per litre. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol is selling at Rs 74.95 while diesel was at Rs 65.04.

Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Crude oil futures on Wednesday fell by Rs 19 to Rs 4,176 per barrel after participants reduced positions even as the oil prices gained overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil prices for December delivery dropped by Rs 19, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 4,176 per barrel with a business volume of 26,436 lots.

Similarly, crude oil for January delivery was quoting lower by Rs 13, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 4,106 per barrel with an open interest of 863 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.59 per cent up at USD 58.89 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent Crude traded higher by 0.73 per cent at USD 63.87 per barrel in New York.

