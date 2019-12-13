Petrol prices cut by 6 paise per litre, diesel rates remain unchanged

On Friday, the price of petrol was decreased, while diesel rate was left untouched once again.

The petrol prices were cut by 6 paise per litre, while the prices of diesel remained unchanged according to information provided by the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corp Ltd. A litre of diesel costs 66.04 rupees in Delhi, and 69.27 rupees in Mumbai, while a litre of petrol is priced at 74.89 rupees in Delhi, and 80.54 rupees in Mumbai.

Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Crude oil prices on Thursday gained by Rs 2 to Rs 4,162 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 2, or 0.05 per cent to Rs 4,162 per barrel in 2,434 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.46 per cent up at USD 59.03 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.71 per cent to USD 64.17 per barrel in New York.

