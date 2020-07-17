Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 17 paise

Petrol price remained unchanged on Friday, while diesel rates were hiked by 17 paise per litre.

In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 13 paise to Rs 81.35 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.56 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.49 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.37 per litre.

Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins.

Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from a June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for last 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5-Rs 11.5 per litre respectively. Last week petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for four days before diesel prices increasing on Sunday, Monday and again on Wednesday.

(Inputs from Agencies)