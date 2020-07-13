Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 11 paise

Petrol price remained unchanged on Monday, while diesel rates were hiked by 11 paise for second consecutive day. Diesel price in Delhi on Monday crossed Rs 81 per litre-mark following a rate hike after a four-day hiatus.

In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 11 paise to Rs 81.05 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.27 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.17 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.11 per litre.