Petrol price remains unchanged, diesel hiked by 11 paise

Petrol price remained unchanged on Monday, while diesel rates were hiked by 11 paise for second consecutive day. Diesel price in Delhi on Monday crossed Rs 81 per litre-mark following a rate hike after a four-day hiatus.
In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 11 paise to Rs 81.05 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 79.27 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 76.17 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.11 per litre.
Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. While diesel price was last revised on July 7, petrol rates were last changed on June 29. In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 24 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.55 for diesel.
Before Tuesday, fuel prices remained unchanged for seven consecutive days. Prices of the transportation fuel have had a pause after rising to record levels in 23 days of the past month after the oil marketing companies (OMC) resumed the daily price revision system from June 7 that kept the petrol and diesel prices rising incessantly till June 29.
(Inputs from Agencies)
