Petrol, diesel prices unchanged today after five days of drop

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged as per the details released by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

So now, a litre of diesel costs Rs 67.80 in Mumbai, and Rs 64.70 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 77.60 in Mumbai, and Rs 71.94 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.

The fuel prices in India are dependent on crude oil rates and Dollar-Rupee exchange rate. International crude prices rose on Friday. The international benchmark for crude oil, Brent crude on Friday rose 1.74% or $0.98 to $57.32 per barrel. WTI crude also firmed up to close 1.23% or $0.63 higher at $52.05 a barrel.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 4, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 3,679 per barrel in 28,094 lots. Crude oil for March delivery was up by Rs 8, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 3,710 per barrel with an open interest of 943 lots.

(Inputs from PTI)