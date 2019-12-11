Petrol, diesel prices remained unchanged for third consecutive day

On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third consecutive day according to information provided by the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corp Ltd.

A litre of diesel costs 66.04 rupees in Delhi, and 69.27 rupees in Mumbai; while one litre of petrol is priced at 75.00 rupees in Delhi, and 80.65 rupees in Mumbai. Citizens in Chennai have pay Rs 77.97 for a litre of petrol while diesel retailed at Rs 69.81 per litre. In Gurugram, petrol price remained static at Rs 74.49 a litre and diesel costs Rs 65.35 per litre. In Noida, too, petrol, diesel prices remained constant at Rs 76.29 a litre and Rs 66.35 a litre, respectively.

Crude oil futures fell by Rs 21 to Rs 4,176 per barrel on Tuesday as participants reduced positions amid a weak trend in global markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 21, or 0.50 percent, to Rs 4,176 per barrel with a business volume of 28,536 lots. Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to the trimming of positions by traders in tandem with a weak trend overseas.

Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

(Inputs from Agencies)