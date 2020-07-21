Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today in Mumbai and Delhi

Meanwhile, Citing resource crunch, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday revised the tax structure on petrol and diesel, thereby increasing their prices by Rs 1.24 and Rs 0.93 per litre respectively to mop up an additional revenue of about Rs 600 crore per annum. As per the new structure, issued vide a Government Order amending the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, the revised rates for petrol and diesel will be 31 per cent (tax) plus Rs 4 (additional levy) and 22.25 per cent plus Rs 4 per litre respectively.

Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for 82 days during COVID-19 induced lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5 and Rs 11.5 per litre respectively. Last week petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for four days before diesel prices started increasing on Sunday and again on Monday.

(Inputs from PTI)