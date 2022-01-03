Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today; Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday across various cities in the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre on Monday, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in the financial capital.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Globally, crude oil prices rose on Monday as the market opened on a positive note. As of 01:02 GMT, Brent crude gaines 67 cents, or 0.86 percent, to $78.45 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures added 77 cents, or 1.02 percent, to $75.98 a barrel.

However, concerns over demand waning due to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases limited gains, according to the news agency Reuters.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Monday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local level taxes. The prices have remained unchanged since November 3 when the Centre and some states reduced duties on the fuel.

(With media inputs)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:24 AM IST