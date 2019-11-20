Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today after upward trend for sixth consecutive days

Some relief for consumers as crude oil rates falling for the past two days, petrol and diesel prices were left untouched today. The upward trend in petrol rates continued on the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, and the diesel prices also increased after remaining constant for six days in continuation.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 79.86 and diesel Rs 69.06. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.20 a litre and diesel Rs 65.84. If you are in Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 76.74 and diesel Rs 68.08. In Noida, petrol costs Rs 75.66 and diesel Rs 66.15. In Gurgaon, a litre of petrol comes for Rs 73.87 and diesel Rs 65.18.

From its April peaks, oil has dropped almost 17% from as the trade war sapped demand and global supplies surged. Russia is unlikely to agree to deepen production cuts further, but could extend existing curbs to support Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported, while U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said it would be difficult to sign a trade agreement with China if demonstrations in Hong Kong are met with violence.