Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today

As per data given by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today.

Petrol prices are at Rs. 74.91 in Delhi and Rs. 80.59 in Mumbai, the same as Sunday, December 1. Diesel prices remained at Rs. 65.78 in Delhi and Rs. 69 in Mumbai.

In Noida petrol is selling for Rs. 76.24 while diesel costs Rs. 66.09. The price of petrol in Gurugram is Rs. 74.44, and the price of diesel is Rs. 65.13.

In Chennai petrol costs at Rs. 77.91 while diesel is priced at Rs. 69.53.

In Kolkata too, prices remain unchanged, with petrol costing Rs. 77.61 while diesel is priced at Rs. 68.19.

CNG prices:

The price of CNG currently in Delhi is Rs. 45.20/ Kg as per the Indraprastha Gas website. It is priced at Rs. 51.35/ Kg for the neighbouring areas of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, while in Gurugram it is priced at Rs. 58.50/Kg.

According to the Indraprastha website, from 12:00 am to 6:00 am the prices are slightly lower in select CNG outlets. This lowered price is Rs. 44.20/Kg for Delhi and Rs. 50.35/Kg for Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.