Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday after diesel rates were hiked by 15 paise on Sunday.
In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 15 paise to Rs 81.94 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 80.11 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.
Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins. The price of diesel in the national capital has also made automobile companies concerned about the prospects of the sale of diesel-run cars in the country's largest car market.
Prior to hitting the freeze button, petrol price had been increased on 21 occasions since the oil companies reverted to daily price revision on June 7. The cumulative increase in petrol came to Rs 9.17 per litre. Diesel rates have continued to be revised sporadically in July. The cumulative increase in diesel price since June 7 now totals Rs 12.55 per litre.
Oil companies began daily revision of the two auto fuels from a June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for previous 82 days during Covid-19 related lockdown. Since then petrol and diesel prices have increased by Rs 9.5 - Rs 12 per litre respectively.
