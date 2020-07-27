Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday after diesel rates were hiked by 15 paise on Sunday.

In Delhi, petrol remained unchanged today at Rs 80.43 per litre while diesel price went up 15 paise to Rs 81.94 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel Rs 80.11 per litre. In Kolkata, while petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.

Unexpected rise in diesel prices despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage as rising fuel cost has further shrunk its margins. The price of diesel in the national capital has also made automobile companies concerned about the prospects of the sale of diesel-run cars in the country's largest car market.