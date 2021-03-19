Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for twentieth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the twentieth consecutive day on Friday, after touching new record highs on February 27.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remained at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.11 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

Across the country as well, the petrol and diesel price remain unchanged. But the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) mark in several parts of the country.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in Parliament on Tuesday that states and Centre should look at taxes on petroleum products to see if relief can be provided to consumers.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the local taxes.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi.

Crude oil futures on Thursday fell 0.47 per cent to Rs 4,642 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery eased by Rs 22, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 4,642 per barrel with a business volume of 3,942 lots. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 1.05 per cent lower at USD 63.92 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 1.07 per cent down at USD 67.27 per barrel in New York.

