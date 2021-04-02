Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for third straight day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Friday.

On Tuesday, the oil marketing companies had cut the prices of petrol and diesel due to softening of oil prices in the international market.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.56 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.87. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.98 and Rs 87.96 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.58 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.88 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.77 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.75 per litre.

Fuel prices were reduced for the first time in six months on March 24, and thereafter on March 25 as well after international oil prices fell on the prospect of speedy recovery in consumption getting clouded by the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Despite bouts of rate freeze, prices had gone up by a record Rs 21.58 per litre on petrol since the government raised excise duty in March last year. Diesel prices had increased by Rs 19.18 a litre.

(With inputs from Agencies)