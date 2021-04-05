Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for sixth consecutive day: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the sixth straight day on Monday.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.56 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.87. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.98 and Rs 87.96 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.58 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.88 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.77 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.75 per litre.

On Tuesday, the oil marketing companies had cut the prices of petrol and diesel due to softening of oil prices in the international market.

OMCs have decided to pause price revision as crude has again gained and climbed up to close to $64 a barrel from a lower $ 60 a barrel earlier.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for the past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Petrol and diesel prices were last revised upwards on February 27.