Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for sixteenth consecutive day

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the sixteenth consecutive day on Monday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remained at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.11 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price remain unchanged. But the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) mark in several parts of the country.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude is now sitting at around $ 69.2 a barrel.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

