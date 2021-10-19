Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday for the second consecutive day.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 105.84 and Rs 94.57 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static on Tuesday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 111.77 per litre on Tuesday, while diesel rates also remain unchanged at Rs 102.52 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 103.01 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 106.43 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 98.92 and Rs 97.68 per litre in both cities respectively.

Diesel prices have increased on 19 out of the last 24 days taking up its retail price by Rs 5.95 per litre in Delhi. With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices last week and this week given a spurt in the product prices lately. Petrol prices have also risen on 16 of the previous 20 days taking up its pump price by Rs 4.65 per litre.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over three year high level of over $85.7 a barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:51 AM IST