Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for over a month despite fall in crude oil prices

The retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Tuesday despite fall in crude oil prices in international market. Meanwhile, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Tuesday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.