Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for over a month despite fall in crude oil prices

The retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Tuesday despite fall in crude oil prices in international market. Meanwhile, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Tuesday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.
Crude oil futures on Monday plummeted 15.78 per cent to Rs 1,137 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on weak global cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery fell by Rs 213, or 15.78 per cent, to Rs 1,137 per barrel with a business volume of 11,184 lots.
Crude oil for June delivery was quoting lower by Rs 178, or 10.43 per cent, at Rs 1,529 per barrel with an open interest of 1,126 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading down by 13.22 per cent at USD 14.70 per barrel for the June contract. Meanwhile, Brent Crude futures for June was trading 4.20 per cent lower at USD 20.54 per barrel in New York.
(Inputs from PTI)
